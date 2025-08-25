Gurugram cleanliness drive leaves netizens fuming: ‘Cannot be more shameful’

A cleanliness drive in Gurugram on Sunday has left netizens, especially residents of the Millennium City, fuming. Citizens of Gurugram have taken to social media to criticise the apathy of the authorities, questioning the need for a cleanliness drive, including residents as well as expatriates. Many have taken umbrage at the involvement of expatriates, which they say, is a sorry reflection of the state of affairs.

Former Vistara and SpiceJet head, Sanjiv Kapoor, who often speaks about the condition of Gurugram roads, strewn with garbage, also shared videos of the cleanliness drive. He said volunteers at the Guru Dronacharya station on MG Road was doing the municipality’s job. “Of course these actions can't fix the problem, but hopefully creates awareness and puts pressure on the municipality to do their job!” he said, tagging Gurugram authorities as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Volunteers at work at Guru Dronacharya station on MG Road, doing work of the Municipality. Of course these actions can't fix the problem, but hopefully creates awareness and puts pressure on the municipality to do their job! @MunCorpGurugram @dc_Gurugram @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Zf1ghjtuyT — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) August 24, 2025

Likewise, many questioned the need for foreign nationals to step in to clean what has been frequently described as one of India’s fastest growing cities.

Can there be a bigger shame than this for India?



Despite having one of the richest Municipal corporations, triple engine BJP Govt , foreign nationals had to step up and go on a cleaning drive in Gurgaon along with locals. 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/XSVUwU0P7n — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 25, 2025

If it was any other country, including the neighboring East Asian countries, the state would have hanged its head in shame.



It’s unbelievable that despite so much outrage and a complete failure of the state government in Gurgaon under the grossly incompetent @NayabSainiBJP,… pic.twitter.com/BhG4hZmQuK — Hims 🪷 🚴 🌱 🧘 (@maveinlux) August 24, 2025

On the tongue it’s Gurgaon, on paper it’s Gurugram, but in reality it’s just Garbagegaon. pic.twitter.com/hGHIbZFrxC — Nitish Bharadwaj (@HarUniversity) August 25, 2025

🚨 Foreign Nationals Along With Indians Cleaning The Roads and Drains in Gurugram



Hope This Becomes a Wake Up Call For Central Government and Municipal Reforms



Shameful For Gurgaon Municipal Councilpic.twitter.com/Z8N7IyKDiy — Pragati (@pragatijainf) August 25, 2025

Shameless , whole sector 69 area is mess , they will built road in a way that it breaks in 2 months to get a new contract. Should not someone look at corruption. #gurgaon https://t.co/312HawFr40 — pranav tiwary (@pranavpravi) August 25, 2025

The drive commenced around the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station, a location previously cluttered with unattended waste. Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) underscored the significance of community involvement, stating, "Cleanliness cannot be achieved by municipal machinery alone – it requires the active participation of every citizen." According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said, "Today’s effort is a reminder that when officials, sanitation workers, and residents come together, we can transform Gurugram into the clean and green city we all aspire to live in."

The drive was supported by Garbage Free India, an NGO focused on sustainable waste management and segregation. Volunteers, including expatriates from Serbia and France, joined local residents to clean the area.

Gurugram faces significant waste management challenges, with door-to-door waste collection dropping from 85 per cent to 59 per cent over the past year, and waste segregation at source declining from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, the report added.