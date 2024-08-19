'Hand-to-mouth income': Rahul Gandhi hails a cab in Delhi, dives into gig workers' harsh realities. Watch video

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, recently shared a video where he booked a cab through a popular ride-hailing app, engaging in a straightforward conversation with the driver, Sunil Upadhyay, about the challenges faced by India’s gig economy workers.

In the video, posted on X, Gandhi focused on understanding the daily struggles Upadhyay faces, particularly the pressures of low income and rising inflation. "Low income and inflation suffocating them – this is the plight of gig workers in India!" Gandhi wrote in his post. He highlighted the steps taken by the Congress government in Rajasthan, which has introduced pensions for gig workers.

आमदनी कम और महंगाई से निकलता दम - ये है भारत के gig workers की व्यथा!



सुनील उपाध्याय जी के साथ एक Uber यात्रा के दौरान चर्चा में और फिर उनके परिवार से मिल कर देश के Cab drivers और Delivery agents जैसे gig workers की समस्याओं का जायज़ा लिया।



During their conversation, Gandhi asked Upadhyay what changes he thought were needed. Upadhyay pointed to the importance of a minimum wage that would allow drivers to have enough income after deductions to support their families.

The following day, Gandhi met with Upadhyay’s family at a local eatery. He listened as they spoke about their challenges, dreams, and aspirations. Reflecting on their situation, Gandhi shared, "Their 'hand-to-mouth income' barely sustains them – no savings and no foundation for the family's future." He assured them that Congress-governed states like Telangana and Karnataka are working on legislation aimed at improving the conditions for gig workers.

Gandhi emphasized that these workers are struggling to survive on modest incomes, often without any savings or security for their families’ future.