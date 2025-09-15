Handshake row at Asia Cup 2025: Team Pakistan lodges formal protest against India, raises concerns on referee's conduct

The Pakistan cricket team has formally protested against the Indian players and match officials after their group-stage encounter in the Asia Cup on 14 September. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) submitted a complaint to the Asian Cricket Council after Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the end of the match. The PCB also raised concerns over the conduct of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging his instructions contributed to the incident, news agency PTI reported.

The controversy centres on the post-match conduct, typically marked by a handshake as a sign of respect and sportsmanship. The PCB claims that the Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, neither initiated nor reciprocated the handshake gesture with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his teammates.

"The match referee, Andy Pycroft, had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports," the PCB statement reportedly said.

The PCB highlighted that Salman Ali Agha skipped the customary post-match presentation in protest. "Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest against the behaviour of the Indian team, as the ceremony host was also an Indian," it added.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct, teams are expected to display mutual respect, including congratulating the opposition at the conclusion of a match. The PCB stated that this protocol was not observed by the Indian side, prompting their decision to escalate the issue.

Reports indicate that the handshake did not occur at the end of the match, nor did either captain engage in the gesture at the toss or during the pre-tournament press conference.

The PCB’s protest also includes a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, who reportedly advised Salman Ali Agha against shaking hands with Suryakumar Yadav at the toss. The team management referenced this instruction as a breach of the Spirit of Cricket, which places responsibility for fair play on players, captains, and officials.

The Spirit of Cricket, as outlined in the ICC’s playing conditions, stresses respect for opponents, umpires, and the game itself.

The incident has drawn attention from cricketing bodies and fans, with the PCB insisting such actions undermine values central to international cricket. The Asian Cricket Council and ICC have yet to issue public statements regarding the protest.