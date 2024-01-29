Hanuman flag row: Tensions in Karnataka's Mandya as police lathi-charge on protest march by BJP-JDS; 200 cops deployed

The BJP, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), and other Hindu groups on Monday took out a protest march in Karnataka's Mandya district over the removal of a Hanuman flag by local authorities in the Keragodu village. They demanded the authorities to reinstate the flag with a portrait of Lord Hanuman.

The protesters marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram". They also raised slogans against the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda were among those who took part in the march.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to the lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to target a flex with the image of Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, sources told news agency PTI.

A large contingent of the police force had been deployed as a precautionary measure, as people of Keragodu and surrounding villages, along with BJP, JD(S), and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations continued to protest the removal of the flag and demanded that it be hoisted once again.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also participated in the protest and slammed the Congress government in the state saying it is "misusing" its powers.

Siddaramaiah, however, targeted Kumaraswamy for taking part in the protest with the BJP and said, "Kumaraswamy endorsed this protest despite being a former CM. It shows this is for elections and political gains."

The controversy erupted when a group of people, permitted by the village panchayat to hoist the national flag, erected a 108-foot-tall flagpole. But instead of the national flag, they hoisted a Hanuman flag. The village panchayat officials requested the removal of the Hanuman flag, leading to protests. The flag was eventually taken down, prompting the villagers to call for a 'bandh'.

Siddaramaiah said the authorities had to intervene as permission was taken to hoist the tricolour and Kannada flag only. He also hit back at the BJP for calling him "anti-Hindu", and asserted he is a Hindu who loves people from all religions.

In Keragodu, police have also erected barricades around the flagpole and CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to secure the place and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, sources told the news agency. Most shops and establishments have remained shut in the village as protesting activists and villagers have given a call for a voluntary shutdown.

