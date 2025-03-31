Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 50+ wishes and quotes for WhatsApp and Facebook to share with your loved ones

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is a joyous celebration observed by Muslims around the world. It marks the end of Ramadan and begins with the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. Since Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, moon sightings are essential to determining the exact date of celebration.

This year, India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31.

Eid Mubarak! May this sacred day remind us of Allah’s infinite mercy and guide us toward the path of righteousness.

As we rejoice in the spirit of Eid, let’s bow our heads in gratitude for the blessings we’ve received and pray for a brighter tomorrow.

May the teachings of patience, kindness, and devotion from Ramadan stay with us always. Eid Mubarak.

Eid is not just a celebration—it’s a reflection of Allah’s grace and an invitation to spread kindness.

Let this Eid move us to be more compassionate, forgiving, and truly grateful for life’s blessings.

May Allah cleanse our hearts and deepen our faith as we honour this holy day. Eid Mubarak.

Eid reminds us that joy grows stronger when shared—let’s spread love and kindness far and wide.

May this Eid bring a fresh start, helping us embrace new opportunities with faith and hope.

Let’s honour the beauty of selflessness and generosity that Eid teaches us. Eid Mubarak.

As the crescent moon lights the sky, may it fill our hearts with peace, hope, and gratitude.

Gratitude-Focused Messages

On this blessed day, I thank Allah for the gift of family, friends, and faith. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah accept our good deeds, forgive our sins, and ease the suffering of those in need this Eid.

Let’s show our gratitude for Allah’s blessings by bringing joy to those who have less. Eid Mubarak.

This Eid, let’s reflect on the countless blessings we’ve received and make it a point to share them with others.

Wishing you an Eid filled with gratitude, love, and renewed hope for the days ahead.

Messages about forgiveness

Celebrate this day with a heart full of forgiveness, peace, and compassion—Eid Mubarak.

Let forgiveness purify our souls just as Ramadan has cleansed our hearts—Happy Eid-ul-Fitr.

On this sacred day, I seek forgiveness for any wrongs I’ve done—Eid Mubarak to you and yours.

May we forgive one another wholeheartedly as we welcome the purity of this blessed occasion.

Let the spirit of forgiveness bring calm to our hearts and deepen our bonds—Eid Mubarak.

For families

Wishing my dear family an Eid filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings from Allah.

May this special day strengthen the ties of love and unity within our family—Eid Mubarak to all of you.

A family that prays together, stays together—may this Eid draw us closer in faith and affection.

Celebrating Eid with family is one of life’s greatest joys—Eid Mubarak to my loved ones.

May Allah bless our home with harmony, happiness, and prosperity this holy day—Eid Mubarak.

For friends

To my dear friend: may your life be filled with happiness, success, and endless blessings this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Wishing you a celebration filled with laughter, love, and memories to treasure—Eid Mubarak!

Thank you for being a constant source of joy in my life—may your heart be filled with peace today and always.

Celebrate this special day knowing that your friendship is one of my life’s biggest blessings—Eid Mubarak!

May Allah reward you for your generosity and warmth as we celebrate together—Happy Eid!

Inspirational messages

Every Eid brings a fresh start—step into the days ahead with faith and courage.

May Allah’s divine light guide your journey toward success and contentment—Eid Mubarak!

Let this sacred day encourage us to spread love, kindness, and gratitude wherever we go.

Celebrate today as a beautiful reminder that ease follows hardship—Eid Mubarak!

May Allah grant you the strength to overcome challenges and embrace His mercy fully today.

Messages about unity

As we celebrate today, let’s remember the less fortunate and come together to build a better world—Eid Mubarak!

May this blessed occasion bring hearts closer in love, empathy, and mutual respect—Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

The true meaning of Eid lies in compassion, generosity, and unity—let’s honour these values fully.

Spread joy far and wide—happiness grows when shared with sincerity—Eid Mubarak!

Let’s make this Eid unforgettable by choosing kindness in every action—Happy celebrations!

Short & meaningful messages

Warm wishes for a day filled with peace, love, and cherished moments—Eid Mubarak!

May your home echo with laughter and your heart rest in serenity—Happy Eid!

Wishing you a joyful celebration in the company of loved ones—Eid Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings knock gently at your door today and always—Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

Let your faith guide your happiness as we come together to celebrate—Eid Mubarak!

Messages about hope

May this holy day bring fresh hope and divine blessings into your life—Eid Mubarak!

Celebrate today as a sign that brighter days are ahead through Allah’s mercy—Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

Let the spirit of Ramadan continue to nurture hope in every step of your journey—Eid Mubarak!

On this blessed occasion, may your prayers be answered and new beginnings blossom—Happy celebrations!

Sending heartfelt prayers for a future filled with peace, prosperity, and unshakable faith—Eid Mubarak!

Verses that capture the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr



“Indeed, with hardship comes ease.”

Surah Ash-Sharh (94:6)

This verse reminds us that after the challenges of Ramadan, Allah brings ease and blessings.

“Say, ‘In the bounty of Allah and in His mercy – in that let them rejoice; it is better than what they accumulate.’”

Surah Yunus (10:58)

A call to celebrate Allah’s mercy and blessings, which are far greater than worldly possessions.

“He wants you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:185)

This verse highlights the purpose of fasting and Eid: gratitude and glorification of Allah.

“So remember Me; I will remember you. And be grateful to Me and do not deny Me.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:152)

A reminder to strengthen our connection with Allah through remembrance and gratitude.

“And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him.”

Surah At-Talaq (65:3)

A verse encouraging trust in Allah’s plan, especially during times of celebration like Eid.

“Establish prayer and give zakah, and whatever good you put forward for yourselves – you will find it with Allah.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:110)

This verse emphasizes the importance of prayer, charity, and good deeds during Eid.

“Indeed, the mercy of Allah is near to the doers of good.”

Surah Al-A’raf (7:56)

A reminder that Allah’s mercy is close to those who act with kindness and righteousness.

“So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it.”

Surah Az-Zalzalah (99:7)

A powerful verse encouraging even the smallest acts of goodness during this blessed occasion.

“Your Lord has not forsaken you, nor has He detested you.”

Surah Ad-Duha (93:3)

A comforting verse reminding us of Allah’s constant presence and love.

“And We have certainly honored the children of Adam.”

Surah Al-Isra (17:70)

This verse reflects on human dignity and the blessings bestowed upon us by Allah, making Eid a day to celebrate these gifts.