Hardeep Singh Puri-led delegation to pay homage to Kanishka bombing victims in Ireland. Jaishankar says...

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri-led delegation featuring 7 MPs/MLAs will pay homage to the victims of the Air India Kanishka bombing in Ireland on Monday. This is the largest ever Indian representation for the occasion in the last 40 years since the Kanishka bombing claimed 329 lives.

Irish PM Micheal Martin will lead a service at the memorial on the anniversary on Monday. The leaders who have accompanied Puri on this occasion were Delhi MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, Jammu and Kashmir MLA Dr Narinder Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajasthan MLA Gurveer Singh Brar, Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, and Uttarakhand MLA Trilok Singh Cheema.

The commemoration will take place at Ahakista, where the first memorial of the terror attack was set up in 1986. Puri confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In his post on X, Puri recalled his visit to the Kanishka Memorial at Toronto's Humber Bay Park in September 2019.

"On the way from Heathrow to Cork… The dastardly mid air bombing of Air India Kanishka Flight 182 in 1985 which claimed 329 innocent lives off the Irish Coast remains one of the most inhuman acts of terror in aviation history. I was able to pay tribute to the victims at the Kanishka Memorial at Humber Bay Park in Toronto in September 2019 where I also met family members of several victims who had shared their pain and suffering," the Union Minister wrote.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 bombing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote: "On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism. A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism."

Previously, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified the suspect known as Mr X linked to the terror attack that claimed the lives of 329 people when a bomb exploded mid-flight off Ireland's coast.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul told Canadian news outlet Vancouver Sun that privacy laws prevented them from identifying who was with mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar and bomb maker Inderjit Singh Reyat when they tested an explosive in British Columbia before the attack.

While the RCMP maintained that the probe remains ongoing, Teboul said "there's very little realistic chance of seeing this matter go to another trial." Reacting to Mr X's identification, ex-Vancouver police chief Kash Heed commented: “This is the disdain I have for how this investigation has unfolded over the last 40 years. It adds to the frustration that the families and communities have gone through.”

He also claimed that Canada allegedly dragged its feet on the Kanishka probe due to the ethnicity of the victims. “Would the treatment have been the same if the skin colour of the victims had been different? Do we still have information under wraps?”

Last year, Teboul called the Air India Kanishka bombing investigation the "longest and one of the most complex domestic terrorism probes" in RCMP history. David Teboul was part of a Canadian delegation to Ahakista.