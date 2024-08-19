Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP to announce candidates soon, seek people's feedback for CM face

The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is going solo in Haryana, will soon announce its candidates for the assembly elections in the state. AAP's Haryana President Sushil Gupta on Sunday said the screening and survey for the selection of candidates were underway. The AAP will put up a strong fight in all 90 Assembly segments, he said.

"We will build a new Haryana sans goonda raj, unemployment and criminal incidents," Gupta said at a press conference in Chandigarh. "Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want," he said.

Asked about the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Haryana, Gupta said people will decide that. The party leadership and the political affairs committee will seek feedback from the people at an appropriate time, he said. To a question about any possibility of a tie-up with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Gupta said there has been no talk in this regard.

Dushyant Chautala's JJP was earlier part of the NDA but it walked out ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP too had partnered with the AAP in Haryana for the parliamentary elections but lost the only seat it contested.

Slamming the JJP, the AAP's Haryana unit chief alleged that Dushyant Chautala's party was in alliance with the BJP when the state government had rained lathis on farmers. The AAP cannot have any truck with them, he said. Gupta said the people of Haryana have decided to back the AAP as they see it as a viable alternative. "Our tie-up is with the people of Haryana."

The Congress, which bagged five seats in Lok Sabha polls, has also refused to have any alliance with the AAP for the assembly contest in Haryana.

Assembly election in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

