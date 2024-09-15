'BJP's CM candidate in Haryana is Nayab Singh Saini,' Dharmendra Pradhan responds to Anil Vij

Union Minister and BJP's Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan has virtually ruled out any possibility of change in the chief minister if the saffron party comes to power. "BJP's CM candidate is Nayab Singh Saini," Pradhan said soon after senior party leader Anil Vij said he would stake a claim for the chief minister's post.

Pradhan exuded confidence that the BJP will win the third term in Haryana. "The voters of Haryana should give the BJP a chance to serve in Haryana for the third time. Many welfare schemes have been implemented. The aspirations of the youth have been fulfilled. Work has been done to empower women."

The central minister targeted the Hooda family, saying the politics of father and son of the Congress, the politics of corruption, especially their anti-Dalit mentality, and anti-backwards mentality, is getting exposed as the elections have come closer. "This time the elections will be held on all these issues. The victory of the BJP is certain. People will defeat the Congress party."

Earlier today, former minister Anil Vij said he would stake a claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana. The six-time MLA's remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power. Saini is also the party's chief ministerial face in the polls.

"I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become chief minister. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister," Vij said.

Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana's 'takdeer and tasveer' (destiny and face of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said.

Vij reiterated this in his conversation with news agency PTI. "I am the party's senior-most MLA and have won six elections and am contesting my seventh one. I have never sought anything from my party so far. But people from across Haryana and people of my own constituency have been meeting me... I will stake claim for the chief minister's post."

The former minister, however, said that it is up to the party high command to take a call. When pointed out that Saini has already been declared chief ministerial candidate, Vij said, "There is no bar on staking the claim. I will make my claim, let the party take a call."

Vij was among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post in 2014 when the saffron party secured majority, but the party went with Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP replaced Khattar with Saini in March this year. Vij was said to be upset with the BJP for not keeping him in the loop when the party decided to replace Khattar as the chief minister and bring Nayab Singh Saini in his place.

Vij had then said he came to know about it only in the BJP MLAs' meeting in which Saini's name was announced. Vij later also did not find a place in the Cabinet led by Saini. The senior BJP leader had also kept away from Saini's swearing-in ceremony in March. In April, while addressing a public gathering in Ambala, Vij had said some people had made him a stranger in his party.

"Mana kuch logo ne mujhe meri party mein he begana bana diya hai, parantu kayee baar begane apno say bhi zyada kaam kar jaate hai, (It may be true that some people have made me a stranger in my party, but sometimes strangers do more work than own people)," Vij had then said. Vij, who held the home portfolio in the Manohar Lal Khattar government, was often at loggerheads with Khattar when he was the CM.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

