Haryana assembly elections: Railways accepts Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's resignation

As Vinesh Phogat is set to contest assembly elections, the Railways has accepted the resignations of the wrestler. The railway has also accepted the resignation of Bajrang Punia, who along with Phogat joined Congress last week. In separate notices, the Northern Railway said their resignations tendered on September 6 were "accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect."

The Congress has fielded Phogat from the Julana assembly constituency. The Northern Railway relaxed the provision of three-month notice period in their cases. Speculations were rife that Phogat might not be able to contest the elections in view of the notice period norm. According to election rules, she needed to get officially relieved from the Railways to be eligible to contest the elections.

Now, since the Railways has relieved the wrestlers from their service, Phogat can contest the elections. The Northern Railways had earlier issued show cause notices to them after they met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi before joining the Congress. It had said the show cause notice was part of the service norm as they were government employees. Following the notices, both resigned from the Railways.

Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, the farmers wing of the Congress. Earlier, it was speculated that Punia might get a ticket for the Haryana Assembly elections. However, the grand old party fielded only Phogat and offered a post to Punia.

Amitabh Tiwari, a political analysts, belives that Phogat's entry will boost the Congress party's chances because of her popularity among Jats, farmers, women, and the youth.