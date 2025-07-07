Haryana-based Jyoti Malhotra, accused of espionage, was invited by Kerala tourism last year: RTI reveals

Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old Haryana-based travel vlogger arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, visited Kerala last year as part of an official state tourism promotion campaign on government invitation, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query that surfaced following her arrest.

As per the RTI response, Malhotra was among 41 social media influencers invited by the Kerala Tourism Department between January 2024 and May 2025. Her travel, accommodation, food, and itinerary expenses were fully funded by the department under its influencer outreach programme. A private agency was engaged to manage video production and logistics during the visit.

During the state-sponsored trip, Malhotra travelled to multiple destinations across Kerala, including Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Munnar. One of her earlier viral videos showed her wearing a traditional Kerala sari while attending a Theyyam performance in Kannur.

She was arrested on May 16 by central and state security agencies and is currently under judicial remand. Authorities have accused her of maintaining contact with officials linked to Pakistan’s intelligence services, including Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a former staffer at the Pakistan High Commission who was expelled from India. Malhotra reportedly made multiple visits to Pakistan between 2023 and 2025.

Investigators have recovered 18 videos recorded by her during her travels to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand. These videos are currently under forensic review as part of the ongoing investigation. Her digital devices, including phones and camera equipment, have been seized.

Malhotra has a YouTube channel, Travel with Jo, where she has uploaded more than 480 travel videos. Content from her international trips, including those now under scrutiny, is part of her public portfolio.

The RTI disclosure has prompted questions about the due diligence process followed in publicly funded influencer collaborations. The Kerala Tourism Department has not issued an official response regarding her inclusion in the campaign.