Haryana: Boiler blast at Rewari factory leaves 100 injured

Several workers sustained injuries following a boiler explosion at a factory in Rewari, Haryana, on Saturday evening. The incident happened in the Dharuhera area at the 'Life-Long factory,' as reported by The Tribune. The explosion took place around 7 pm.



Around 100 people were injured in the blast as per Dr. Surender Yadav, a civil surgeon. The victims were immediately transported to the nearest hospital. "We have alerted the hospitals and dispatched ambulances to the factory," Dr. Yadav stated.



Among the casualties, one serious case has been referred to Rohtak. Further updates on the condition of the injured workers remain awaited.