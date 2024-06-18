Haryana Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry likely to join BJP tomorrow: Report 

The Haryana Congress is likely to suffer a setback as its sitting MLA Kiran Choudhry is all set to join the BJP tomorrow, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Her daughter, Shruti Choudhry, is also likely to join the saffron party, the report said, citing sources. Shruti is one of the four working presidents of the Haryana Congress. The development comes just months before assembly elections in Haryana.

Kiran, the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, was reportedly upset with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the denial of the Lok Sabha ticket to Shruti. She also alleged that she was ignored during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader wanted the Lok Sabha ticket for her daughter from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat.

The Congress fielded Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, who lost the poll to BJP's Dharambir Singh Chaudhary.

Kiran Choudhry is the sitting MLA from Tosham, which falls under the Bhiwani district.

The Congress increased its vote share and tally in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party bagged 5 of 9 seats it contested in Haryana as its vote recorded a jump of 15 per cent.

Today, Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence that the Congress would form the next government in Haryana. "The response in Lok Sabha elections and the vote share that we have got in Haryana, based on that I can say that we are going to form the government in Haryana with a huge majority," he said.

"36 biradaris have made up their mind that Congress is going to form the government," the former chief minister said. He also reiterated that there won't be any alliance in the state. "Alliance was for the national elections, but for the assembly election, there is no alliance as such."