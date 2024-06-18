scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Haryana Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry likely to join BJP tomorrow: Report 

Feedback

Haryana Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry likely to join BJP tomorrow: Report 

Kiran Choudhry is the sitting MLA from Tosham, which falls under the Bhiwani district.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kiran Choudhry is the sitting MLA from Tosham Kiran Choudhry is the sitting MLA from Tosham

The Haryana Congress is likely to suffer a setback as its sitting MLA Kiran Choudhry is all set to join the BJP tomorrow, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Her daughter, Shruti Choudhry, is also likely to join the saffron party, the report said, citing sources. Shruti is one of the four working presidents of the Haryana Congress. The development comes just months before assembly elections in Haryana. 

Related Articles

Kiran, the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, was reportedly upset with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the denial of the Lok Sabha ticket to Shruti. She also alleged that she was ignored during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader wanted the Lok Sabha ticket for her daughter from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat. 

The Congress fielded Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, who lost the poll to BJP's Dharambir Singh Chaudhary. 

Kiran Choudhry is the sitting MLA from Tosham, which falls under the Bhiwani district.

The Congress increased its vote share and tally in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party bagged 5 of 9 seats it contested in Haryana as its vote recorded a jump of 15 per cent. 

Today, Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence that the Congress would form the next government in Haryana. "The response in Lok Sabha elections and the vote share that we have got in Haryana, based on that I can say that we are going to form the government in Haryana with a huge majority," he said. 

"36 biradaris have made up their mind that Congress is going to form the government," the former chief minister said. He also reiterated that there won't be any alliance in the state. "Alliance was for the national elections, but for the assembly election, there is no alliance as such."

Published on: Jun 18, 2024, 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement