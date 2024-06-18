'36 biradaris have made up their mind': Bhupinder Singh Hooda says Congress will form next govt in Haryana  

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that the grand old party was ready for the next assembly polls and it would form the next government in the state. "The response in Lok Sabha elections and the vote share that we have got in Haryana, based on that I can say that we are going to form the government in Haryana with a huge majority," he said.

"36 biradaris have made up their mind that Congress is going to form the government," the former chief minister said. He also reiterated that there won't be any alliance in the state. "Alliance was for the national elections, but for the assembly election, there is no alliance as such."

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had allied with the AAP. The grand old party won 5 of 9 seats it contested, while the BJP, which had won all 10 seats, could win only 5. The saffron party's vote share plunged nearly 12 per cent, while Congress saw a surge of 15 per cent in its votes.

Senior BJP leaders held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party's strategy for the assembly elections in Haryana. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Pal Gurjar were present at the meeting, presided over by BJP chief JP Nadda at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP's Haryana core group leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, were also present. The meeting came hours after Nadda appointed Pradhan as the party's election in-charge for Haryana, setting in motion its preparations for the assembly polls. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was made the party's co-election in-charge.

The BJP has been ruling the state since 2014. In 2014, the saffron party secured an absolute majority. However, it fell short of a majority in 2019 when the JJP came along and formed a coalition government. Just ahead of the general elections, the JJP snapped ties with the BJP and contested all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Congress bagged 31 of 90 seats with 28 per cent of votes, while the BJP won 40 with 36.49 per cent of votes.