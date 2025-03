Haryana Elections 2024: BJP fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat

The BJP on Tuesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat in Julana. Bairagi is currently the state Vice President of the BJP's youth wing and the Co-Convenor of the party's Haryana Sports Cell.

BJP's second list for Haryana

Naraingarh: Pawan Saini

Pehowa: Jai Bhagwan Sharma

Pundri: Satpal Jamba

Assandh: Yogender Rana

Ganaur: Devender Kaushik

Rai: Krishna Gahlawat

Baroda: Pradeep Sangwan

Julana: Captain Yogesh Bairagi

Narwana: Shri Krishan Kumar Bedi

Dabwali: Baldev Singh Mangiana

Ellenabad: Amir Chand Mehta

Rohtak: Manish Grover

Narnaul: Om Prakash Yadav

Bawal: Krishna Kumar

Pataudi: Bimla Chaudhary

Nuh: Sanjay Singh

Ferozepur Jhirka: Naseem Ahmed

Punahana: Aizaz Khan

Hathin: Manoj Rawat

Hodal: Harinder Singh Ramrattan

Badkhal: Dhanesh Adlakha

The saffron party has replaced several incumbent MLAs. Notably, sitting BJP MLA Nirmal Rani from Ganaur has been replaced by Devendra Kaushik. BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, the current MLA from Rai, has been replaced by Krishna Gehlawat.

Satya Prakash, the sitting MLA from Pataudi, has been replaced by Bimla Chaudhary. Seema Trikha, the MLA from Badhkal, has been dropped, and Dhanesh Adhlakha will contest from the seat. In Hathin, Pravin Dagar has been replaced by Manoj Rawat, while Jagdish Nayar from Hodal has been dropped in favor of Harinder Singh Ramrattan. The party has retained Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul.