Advertisement
‘Have a fantastic relationship with PM Modi’: Trump during swearing-in of new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor

Donald Trump said India was an “important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region”.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2025 8:06 AM IST
‘Have a fantastic relationship with PM Modi’: Trump during swearing-in of new US Ambassador to India, Sergio GorTrump says he has a fantastic relationship with Modi

US President Donald Trump said he has a “fantastic relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said the envoy would ensure the Washington-New Delhi relationship remains robust and that investments flow into America.

"We have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and Sergio has only enhanced that because he's become already friendly with the Prime Minister,” said Trump. “Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let's get to know this man’, and they like what they see,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by US Vice President JD Vance who administered the oath while Trump presided over the ceremony, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro as well as Senator Lindsey Graham. Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika Kirk was also present at the event.

Trump said India was an “important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region”. “It's an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries. As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports and expand our security cooperation,” Trump said.

Trump described Gor, Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, as a key emissary to an important group of nations located at the crossroads between East and West. He praised Gor, saying he has known him for a long time and that most people like him. Trump acknowledged that some people may not like Gor, but added that those who do like him, like him very much.

“And I just want to say that I think he's going to be an outstanding representative for the United States of America. And it's a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Gor was confirmed by the US Senate to serve as US’ new ambassador to India in October. His appointment comes at a time when ties between New Delhi and Washington took a nosedive. Not only did Washington impose a 50 per cent tariff on India – the highest among all the countries – it also accused New Delhi of profiteering from the Ukraine war. It also blamed Indians for visa fraud, and hiked the price of the H-1B visa that has historically mostly benefitted Indians to $100,000.

Published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:05 AM IST
