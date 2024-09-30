'Have no grudges': Big win for BJP in Haryana as rebel leader backs party candidate in Mahendragarh

In a significant development ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, former Cabinet minister Ram Bilas Sharma, a key figure credited with establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, has extended his support to the official party candidate. Sharma, a five-time MLA from Mahendragarh and a three-time state minister, had filed his nomination as the BJP delayed the announcement of its candidate. However, the party convinced him to back out in support of official candidate Kanvar Singh.

Sharma, 74, said he holds no grudges against the party for being denied a ticket and remains committed to serving the BJP. "I have given more than five decades to the party. Vajpayee ji (former prime minister) used to tell me that I have to stick to Haryana and establish the party's base in the state, and I continue to do so," he told PTI. "The party might have some reasons to deny me a ticket, but I have no grudges."

Although Sharma expressed his loyalty, it became evident that he was emotionally affected by the decision when a video surfaced showing him in tears as his supporters urged him to contest as an Independent candidate. Addressing the incident, Sharma said, "It was obvious to get emotional. I have always had their support, but I told them that when I die, I want to go with the BJP flag only."

Despite the setback, Sharma remains confident that the BJP will secure a third consecutive term in Haryana. "I am campaigning in support of my fellow leaders and candidates. It is clear that the party will form a government," he said, dismissing reports of anti-incumbency in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Sharma at his residence to "clear the air" and encourage him to join the party's campaign efforts. Sharma has been referred to as the BJP's "vat-vriksha" or towering figure in the state, given his decades-long association with the party.

Sharma was previously seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate in 2014, when the BJP won a majority in the Haryana assembly for the first time. However, Manohar Lal Khattar was chosen for the role, and Sharma served as education minister in the cabinet. In the 2019 elections, Sharma lost the Mahendragarh seat to Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh by 9,000 votes. Singh is contesting the seat again this year.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2014, criticized the party's handling of Sharma's ticket denial. "It is the party's decision whom to field and not. But it is not fair to humiliate a veteran like him by holding the announcement till the last hour," Singh said at Sharma’s residence. "He could have been politely informed beforehand and promised another role."

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5.

(With inputs from PTI)



