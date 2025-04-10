'Have nothing but praise for India': Ex-Israeli diplomat hails extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Former Israeli ambassador to India, Mark Sofer, has lauded New Delhi's persistence in pursuing justice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, calling the extradition of Tahawwur Rana a powerful message to terrorists worldwide.

"I have nothing but praise for the Indian authorities, the Indian government, for not giving up, for chasing the terrorists, more than 17 years down the line and for bringing them to justice," Sofer said, reacting to news of Rana's imminent arrival in India. "Almost 200 people or so that were massacred by the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LT) in 2008, they deserved justice. The families deserve justice."

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin and known associate of David Coleman Headley, is being extradited from the US after his last legal challenge was rejected by the US Supreme Court. He had been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

"It was a trauma for Israel, but above all, it was a trauma for India," Sofer said, recalling the coordinated terror attack that killed 166 people and injured hundreds more. The targets on November 26, 2008, included railway stations, luxury hotels, and the Chabad House, a Jewish outreach centre in Mumbai.

Sofer stressed the long-term impact and symbolism of the move. "It sends a strong message to terrorists anywhere that we will never give up, that India will never give up. You will be held responsible for the attack."

"We worked very closely then with the Indian authorities in trying to save the lives of the hostages. It was a four or five-day horror that we all went through," he said. "Today is in many ways a historic or momentous occasion in the fact that people are being brought to trial and being extradited to India for the crimes that they committed even 17, 18 years ago."

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House earlier this year, President Donald Trump had announced his approval of Rana’s extradition, referring to him as a “very evil” man who would "face justice" in India.

The Centre has appointed advocate Narender Mann as a special public prosecutor for a three-year term to conduct the trial in the NIA’s 26/11 case (RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI).

