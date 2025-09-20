HDFC Bank denies link to woman abusing CRPF jawan in viral audio clip

HDFC Bank on Friday issued a strong clarification after an audio clip of a woman allegedly misbehaving with a CRPF jawan during a phone call went viral on social media. The bank said the woman, who was widely claimed to be an HDFC Bank employee, has no connection with the organization.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“This is with reference to an audio clip circulating on social and online media, where a lady is heard speaking disrespectfully to a CRPF personnel. Multiple posts have incorrectly identified her as an employee of HDFC Bank,” the bank said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The lender further stressed that the alleged behaviour is unacceptable and against its core values. “We would like to clarify that this individual is not an employee of HDFC Bank. The conduct heard in the clip is neither acceptable nor does it reflect our values as an organisation,” it added.

The controversy

The uproar began after a purported loan-related telephonic conversation between a woman and a CRPF jawan surfaced online. In the clip, the woman is allegedly heard mocking the jawan’s profession, calling him “illiterate,” and questioning his employment in the armed forces. At one point, she reportedly dared the jawan to take action against her while claiming that she herself belonged to an Armed Forces family.

Advertisement

The harsh remarks sparked widespread outrage, with users across platforms demanding accountability and action against the woman. Many posts tagged HDFC Bank, accusing the bank of employing her, prompting the bank’s official denial.

Afterwards, an audio clip of Varma, seemingly apologising to the CRPF personnel for her actions, also went viral. “Hello sir, this is Anuradha. I honestly don’t know how it happened. Maybe it was frustration, family pressure, or work stress, but I unknowingly made a mistake,” Varma is heard saying in the clip.

“It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of our armed forces. I cannot undo my words, but I can sincerely apologise for them. I feel deeply ashamed for speaking that way,” she added.

