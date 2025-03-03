'He is a World Cup-winning captain': Ex-cricketer blasts Shama Mohamed for comments on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has dismissed Congress leader Shama Mohamed’s remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, saying they lack understanding of the game. “He (Rohit) is a World Cup-winning captain, and currently the team is playing the ICC Champions Trophy...Her statement should not be taken seriously as she doesn’t understand match fitness and what kind of captain he is,” Wassan said while speaking to ANI.

His comments come after Mohamed faced backlash for her now-deleted post on X, in which she called Sharma "fat for a sportsman" and "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had." The remarks triggered outrage, leading the Congress to reprimand Mohamed and ask her to delete her posts.

The party distanced itself from her views, with Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera stating, “Dr. Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position.” He added that she had been advised to exercise greater caution in the future.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also condemned Mohamed’s remarks, calling them inappropriate and ill-timed. “These comments are baseless and derogatory. When the team is playing in the Champions Trophy and doing well, this is the time when one needs to support Team India. These comments shouldn’t be passed,” he said.

The controversy also drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders. Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress over Mohamed’s statement, saying, "Those who have lost 90 elections under captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn’t!"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also came out in support of Sharma. "Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!"