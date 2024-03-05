'He wants you to chant Jai Shri Ram and die of hunger': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. During the event, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns about unemployment in the country. Rahul Gandhi stated that he doesn't want people to merely chant "Jai Shri Ram" but then suffer from hunger and die.

Upon his arrival at the event, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP, was greeted with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Jai Shree Ram" by BJP workers. Additionally, BJP workers presented potatoes to the Congress leader, symbolically requesting him to exchange them for gold.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi welcomed the slogans raised by BJP workers but criticized the Prime Minister, stating that unemployed youth are left watching social media reels all day. He remarked, "The Prime Minister wants you to look at your phones all day, chant Jai Shri Ram, and then die of hunger."

Gandhi criticised the BJP-led Central government's Agniveer scheme, highlighting changes in the armed forces' guarantees. He stated, "Earlier, the armed forces used to give a couple of guarantees to the youth - first, the youth would be given a pension, and second, they would get respect if they lose their lives."

He then mentioned the Agniveer Scheme, stating that out of four people inducted, three would be relieved, specifically the SC, ST, and OBC individuals.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his criticism of the Prime Minister regarding unemployment, emphasizing that India's unemployment rate is double that of Pakistan. This marks the second instance within three days where Gandhi has highlighted concerns about the employment situation in the country.

During his address in Gwalior, Rahul Gandhi asserted that India's unemployment rate is twice that of Pakistan, standing at 23 percent compared to 12 percent in the neighboring country. He further claimed that the number of unemployed youth in India surpasses that of Bangladesh and Bhutan, highlighting that India's current unemployment rate is the highest in four decades.

