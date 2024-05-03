scorecardresearch
Business Today
Heatwave Alert! IMD forecasts heatwave to persist East and Peninsular India till May 06

A severe heatwave alert has been issued for Gangetic West Bengal, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Heatwave in India-- PTI Heatwave in India-- PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave alert till May 5 over Gangetic West Bengal, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The Peninsular region may continue to be affected by severe heatwave until May 6. 

In its update, the IMD said, "Heat wave conditions likely to continue over East India till 05th and over south Peninsular India till 06th May and abate thereafter."

As of May 2, 2024, regions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha experienced the highest temperatures. The highest temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh. This was followed by Palawancha in Telangana which recorded a temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, as reported by IMD. 

On the other hand, the weather office has also forecasted light rains in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh in the coming five days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India on 05th& 06th May," the IMD said. 

Published on: May 03, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
