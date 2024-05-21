Heatwave in India: Delhi sees above-normal temperatures by 4-6 °C; prediction for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the plains of Northwest India, and heatwave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next five days.

On Tuesday, the weather department stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in many parts of Haryana and Delhi, as well as in some parts of Punjab in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature on Monday was reported at Najafgarh in Delhi at 47.4 degree Celsius.

Related Articles

Heatwave conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh too.

Gujarat has been experiencing heatwave conditions since May 15, Saurashtra & Kutch since May 16, and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan regions since May 17. Some parts of Rajasthan experienced warm night conditions.

HEATWAVE CONDITIONS IN NEXT 5 DAYS

According to IMD, maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-47 degree Celsius in most places in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, some parts of Gujarat, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Many parts of Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch experienced temperatures in the range of 40-44 degree Celsius.

The weather department said that temperatures were above normal by 4-6 degree Celsius at many parts in Delhi, and above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch and West Uttar Pradesh.

Central India is likely to witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2-3 degree Celsius in the next five days.

There is no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours, and a gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter. The rest of the country is not expected to witness any significant rise in maximum temperatures.

The weather department stated heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in many pockets in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Rajasthan, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan & northwest Madhya Pradesh during May 21-25 period, and in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh during May 21-25.

Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh on May 21 and 22, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, northeast Madhya Pradesh during May 21-25 period; Vidarbha during May 22-25 and north Madhya Maharashtra during May 22-24.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Assam during May 21-24 period; Konkan & Goa, Odisha on May 21 & 22. Warm night conditions are expected to prevail over west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 21-25 period.

