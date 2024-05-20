Delhi orders immediate closure of all schools amid heatwave conditions

In response of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the capital city, the Delhi government has instructed all private schools in the area to declare summer vacation until June 30 with immediate effect.

"All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 (Sunday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the Academic Year 2024-25. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves," a circular released by the Delhi government read.

The circular added, "All these schools are advised to close schools for summer vacation with immediate effect."

A total of 50-day summer break in the city has been declared this year, considering the high temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness an uncomfortably hot summer compared to previous years.

Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The mercury was expected to climb further, possibly reaching 45 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Several neighbouring states have also announced early summer holidays in response to an intense heat wave affecting the regions.

The precautionary measure is to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid the severe high temperatures, which can pose significant risks to health.

Severe heatwave conditions are also predicted in states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat starting May 18.

All educational authorities in Haryana are also notified to close schools due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some areas. An orange alert for severe heat waves has been issued for southern Punjab and Haryana. As per the Directorate of School Education in Haryana, schools are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2024.