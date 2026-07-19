Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The downpour also triggered a flash flood in the district, causing the Dharhal River to overflow and inundate the New Bus Stand Bella area, where several parked vehicles were damaged after floodwaters entered the parking lot.

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A resident told news agency ANI that approximately 200 to 250 cars were missing. "This happened around 3 AM. There is absolutely no trace left of the bus stand."

Another resident said that at least 300-400 vehicles were parked before the flood struck, and all of them were washed away overnight. "We earnestly request the administration to send JCBs or cranes to retrieve at least the vehicles that are here. The flood situation remains critical; the rain has not stopped."

Floodwaters Inundate Low-Lying Areas

According to officials, water entered several low-lying localities as rainfall continued across Rajouri.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents living near riverbanks were also asked to remain alert as water levels continued to rise.

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#WATCH | J&K | Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across Rajouri district. Water has inundated several low-lying areas, causing disruption to normal life and raising concerns among residents.



The District Administration has urged people to avoid… pic.twitter.com/iMvFYtvNqk — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

Amarnath Yatra Suspended

Amid the adverse weather conditions, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19, 2026.

Authorities said the pilgrimage has been halted due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Himachal On High Alert

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has also been put on alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall over the coming days.

State Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "The IMD has issued an alert, and heavy rainfall is expected over the next 3-4 days. So far, only 53 roads in the state are blocked. There are no issues regarding drinking water. Before the onset of the monsoon season, we hold state-level meetings with ministers, involving all departments. All departments have been put on alert."

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The Shimla Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on July 20, and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur on July 21.

The chief secretary has directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure an immediate response to any emergency.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh between July 19 and 23.

The latest red alert comes nearly three years after devastating monsoon rains in July and August 2023 claimed more than 550 lives in the state.