Helicopter with 5 onboard crashes en route to Kedarnath, search teams rushed to Gaurikund

A helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation, flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has gone missing in the dense forests of Gaurikund. The chopper, which had earlier taken off from Guptkashi for Kedarnath, was returning with five passengers and a pilot on board.

According to initial reports, the helicopter lost its way due to poor weather conditions. The area where the helicopter went missing is covered in thick forest, posing challenges for immediate ground access.

Later, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan said that the helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund had crashed. "There were six people on board the crashed helicopter. More details awaited."

In a statement, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said: "Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers, including the pilot (5 adults and 1 child). The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident."

In a tweet, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

Search and rescue operations have been launched, with teams dispatched to the suspected crash site.