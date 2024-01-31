Hemant Soren likely to be arrested by ED soon: Sources

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is being questioned by the ED, is likely to be arrested by the central agency anytime, sources told India Today. Sources said that the central probe agency is not satisfied with the answers provided by the chief minister. The ED is probing at least three cases linked to benami properties and illegal mining.

A team of ED officials has been questioning Soren at his official residence for over six hours. Visuals from Ranchi showed hectic activity in front of Soren's residence. The JMM leader is being questioned as part of a probe into a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.

Ahead of the scheduled questioning, the ED wrote to the Jharkhand government, seeking extra security. The probe agency made this demand in anticipation of possible law and order issues during Soren's questioning. A team of ED officials arrived at the residence of Soren this afternoon for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

