Hemant Soren sent to 1-day judicial custody, special court reserves order

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was sent to judicial custody for one day by a PMLA court in Ranchi. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after long questioning on Wednesday. The ED produced the former chief minister before the court today and asked for 10-day custody.

"Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put but the order has been reserved and the next hearing will take place tomorrow," said advocate Manish Singh. The special court has reserved its order on the probe agency's custody demand of Soren.

Hemant Soren was arrested in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. News agency PTI reported that Soren was "evasive" in his replies during questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Soren has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea of the former Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in the case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Sources told the news agency that the agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. He was first quizzed on January 20. The allegations of money laundering against Soren pertain to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the 'land mafia'.

(With inputs from PTI)