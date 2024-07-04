Hemant Soren takes oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Murti Morcha chief, Hemant Soren, has taken oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited him to form government in the state, according to reports.

Governor Radhakrishnan had invited the JMM president, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, to take charge of the state government earlier today following the resignation of Champai Soren as CM on July 3.

Hemant Soren will be the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

Earlier, Supriyo Bhattacharya, general secretary of JMM, said that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for July 7.

Upon receiving the invitation from the Governor, Hemant Soren, accompanied by key leaders of the INDIA bloc, visited the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi today to formalise the handover.

Champai Soren, who assumed office just five months ago, expressed his support for Hemant Soren to lead the government once again.

Hemant Soren had previously served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand before resigning and facing legal troubles.

He was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after obtaining bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a case involving alleged money laundering associated with a land scam. His arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January was linked to these charges, prompting his resignation from the Chief Minister's post.

With the transition of power in progress, Hemant Soren and the JMM leadership are set to take over the governance of Jharkhand, with further details expected to be revealed in the coming days.