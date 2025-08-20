Here's how chaos unfolded after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked at 'Jan Sunwai'

A routine public hearing at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence on Wednesday turned into a scene of commotion when she was suddenly assaulted by a man posing as a complainant.

The attacker was identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He was immediately caught by security and taken into custody, and police have registered an attempt to murder case against him, officials told India Today.

Gupta has been holding these hearings since taking office, allowing citizens to bring their complaints directly to her. Entry begins at 7 am after security checks, while the hearing itself starts an hour later. Complainants are then called in to meet the Chief Minister one by one.

Sakariya reached the camp office in a rickshaw and posed as a complainant. Claiming he wanted the release of a jailed relative, he handed over some papers to Gupta when his turn came. But moments later, he suddenly shouted at her, slapped her, and then pushed her.

The Chief Minister lost her balance but did not fall as there was a wall behind her. The attacker then grabbed her by the hair before security personnel intervened, struck his hand to force him to let go, and overpowered him. Gupta was later taken for a medical check-up, while Sakariya, who already has a criminal record, was taken to the Civil Lines police station.

His mother later claimed that he suffers from mental illness and was upset over the Supreme Court’s recent order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. “He has a mental illness, but he never takes any medicine. He loves animals. He was upset when the news about the dogs came. He used to beat everyone at home. He has even beaten me,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had directed civic bodies in Delhi-NCR to catch stray dogs and keep them in shelters in view of rising cases of dog bites.

Police sources, however, dismissed suggestions that Sakariya acted out of concern for stray dogs. They said he had no relatives lodged in jail and was not carrying any application with him. Investigators are now trying to establish the real motive behind the attack.

A case has been registered against Sakariya under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 132 for assaulting a public servant, Section 221 for obstructing a public servant in duty, and Section 109 for attempt to murder.