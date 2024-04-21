Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy rain and snow block 104 roads, IMD issues yellow alert

Himachal Pradesh is facing significant disruptions due to heavy rain and snowfall, with over 100 roads blocked and normal life affected in several areas. The state emergency operation center reported on Saturday that 104 roads, including three national highways, were rendered inaccessible.

The brunt of the snowfall has been felt in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, where 99 roads are currently closed. Movement on key routes like Gramphu-Losar, Darcha-Sarchu, and Rohtang Pass has been blocked, impacting travel and logistics.

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in several parts of the state for April 22nd and 23rd. A yellow alert from the IMD indicates severe weather that can disrupt daily activities for several days, and there's a possibility of the situation worsening.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for maintaining critical roads in the region, has deployed personnel and machinery to clear the blockages. However, with fresh western disturbances expected to bring more rain and snowfall over the next six days, it may take some time to restore normalcy to transportation networks.

The state government has also advised caution, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas. Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has reported that a bridge in Kangra was washed away due to the heavy rains. While no injuries were reported, the incident highlights the potential dangers of the current weather situation.

"The new bridge is likely to be constructed by this month," an official statement read.

The IMD has further forecasted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming southwest monsoon season across the country. Their predictions suggest that the June to September rainfall could be around 106 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is typically 87 cm for the period between 1971 and 2020.

IMD's announcement coincides with ongoing moderate El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific region. However, recent projections from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) and other climate models indicate a shift towards neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions at the beginning of the monsoon season.