Himanta Biswa Sarma’s diktat to officials: End VIP culture, serve simple veg food in every govt programme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 directed officials to keep government functions simple and solemn and end phase out all VIP culture.

Sarma made the announcement while speaking at the District Commissioners' Conference (DCC) in Guhahati.

The CM in a post on X (formally Twitter) wrote, “Our government will end the VIP culture. We are cutting down on vehicles and barricades related to the Chief Minister's security.”

Focussing on the VIP culture in the state, Sarma said, “We have to phase out earlier VIP protocols and align our governance to what people appreciate. Only a simple veg meal is to be served at all official meetings. This rule shall not apply to state guests.”

हमारी सरकार VIP Culture को ख़त्म करेगी। मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था से जुड़े वाहनों और बैरिकेड्स पर हम कटौती कर रहे हैं।



अब से हर सरकारी कार्यक्रम में सिर्फ शाकाहारी एवम् सात्विक भोजन परोसा जायेगा। #DCConference pic.twitter.com/fDtEQ50NrW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2024

The CM in his address to the DCs said that in case of the CM’s visit to a district, the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars, including that of the DC and the SP.

During the conference, Sarma said that creation of sub-districts is a vital policy to decentralise administration. The CM said that to boost productivity, generate employment and drive growth, they need to determine each district’s contribution to Assam’s GDP so they can act as centres of growth.

“We’ll publish a district GDP report from next year alongside State GDP report,” he said.

The CM also instructed DCs to expedite work on health, education and Anganwadi centres as they hold immense potential for development.

Earlier in the day, the CM claimed that the unemployment rate in the state was gradually declining and stood at 6.1 percent in the 2023-24 financial year. Sarma said BJP’s one of the major election promises as well as governance focus was to reduce unemployment and give the youths of the state ample growth opportunities.

“We are always committed to the youth of Assam!” he said in a post on X. In a graphic analysis uploaded along with the post, the CM said the unemployment ratio was 8 per cent in 2022-23.

“State government’s proactive policies have ensured that Assam’s youths are engaged in meaningful employment,” he added.