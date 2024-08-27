Himanta's fiery response to Congress: 'Shout as much as you want...I won't let Muslims take over Assam'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would not allow Muslims take over the state. Speaking in the assembly, he said let the Congressmen shout, he will not let the state become 'Miya Bhoomi'. "I will take sides, what can you do? Won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam," Sarma said while responding to the Congress.

"Let the Congressmen shout and scream as much as they want; I will not let Assam become 'Miya Bhoomi'," he said later in a tweet while sharing a short clip of his speech in the assembly.

कांग्रेसियों को जितना चिल्लाना और चीखना है, वे कर लें; मैं असम को 'मिया भूमि' नहीं बनने दूंगा। pic.twitter.com/33buJ6QbAO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2024

The chief minister was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon. Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Sarma responded, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?" "Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

In July this year, Sarma sounded alarm at the rate the Muslim population was increasing in Assam. He warned that Assam will become Muslim-majority by 2041. He said Muslim population was growing at 30% every 10 years.

"In 2011, the Muslim population was 1.4 crore. Hindu population is growing at 16%. Every ten years, Muslim population in comparison to Hindus is growing at 16%. From 2011 to 2021, it increased by 22 lakh. From 2021 to 2031, it will increase by 22 lakh. And from 2031 to 2041, it will increase by 22 lakh. This is statistically possible," he had said.

"The increase in population of Muslims in Assam is a statistical fact. The rate of population increase of Muslims is much more than of Hindus and in this rate, they will be a majority by 2041," he added.

After Congress countered him, the chief minister cited noted Assamese journalist Mrinal Talukdar's analysis, which showed how Assam could see a shift as a Muslim majority state by 2051. "Ignoring these demographic changes won't change the reality. Congress's approach to minority appeasement is dangerously shortsighted," he said.