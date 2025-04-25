Hindenburg founder calls Mossad-Adani report ‘absurd James Bond fantasy’

Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, on April 25 issued a sharp rebuttal to media reports linking the US short-seller to Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in an alleged campaign to undermine the Adani Group. Calling the claims “fabricated out of thin air,” Anderson dismissed the story as “lousy spy fiction” and accused the journalists behind it of failing to perform basic due diligence.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Anderson wrote, “A couple of days ago, a wire agency published a story claiming that Adani worked with dozens of Mossad agents to ‘expose’ us. The article reads like lousy spy fiction and looks to be fabricated out of thin air. The reporter didn’t bother to reach out to us for comment, one of the most basic functions of any credible journalist.”

He pointed to several elements in the story that he called laughable. “For example, the article claims Adani’s spies uncovered that we worked with ‘a complex web of activist lawyers, journalists, hedge funds, and political figures’. We didn’t, and the article doesn’t name a single one,” he said.

Anderson also mocked the claim that operatives infiltrated a location in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, to uncover encrypted communications linking asset managers and activists across continents. “We have no office in Chicago. I’ve never been to Chicago, and the article doesn’t even try to explain how a random suburban Chicago address has anything to do with anything,” he said. “If there is some communications network involving all of these constituencies we've never been a part of it.”

He flagged further inaccuracies: “The article also claims that Adani’s legal firm, Quinn Emanuel, sent a 7-page legal brief to my office, speculating that this threat is why I retired shortly thereafter. This never happened. As far as I can tell, the supposed 7-page letter is just a total fabrication.”

On another alleged meeting between Hindenburg and Adani representatives at a New York address, Anderson countered, “Again, none of this ever happened and just seems to have been invented out of thin air. (Hindenburg doesn’t even have ‘officials’. I ran it and we had a team of analysts.)”

Addressing claims of links with Indian political leaders, Anderson responded to a Sputnik News report that accused Hindenburg of meeting Rahul Gandhi in Palo Alto in May 2023. “I’ve never even been to Palo Alto, and no one on my team (nor I) nor any ‘allies’ I’m aware of have met with or even spoken with any Indian politician, whether a member of the opposition or otherwise,” he said. “Nor did we ever meet with or speak with any Biden officials, as also claimed by Sputnik.”

Calling the entire report “an absurd James Bond fantasy,” Anderson noted that it relied entirely on anonymous sources without citing a single document or on-the-record quote.