'Hindustan would run as per the wishes of...': High Court judge on Uniform Civil Code

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, stirred discussions with his remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Prayagraj, where he addressed the topic of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He stated, "Hindustan would run as per the wishes of the majority people living in the country," adding, "This is the law. The law works according to the majority. Look at it in the context of family or society... Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted," as reported by LiveLaw.

Another High Court judge, Justice Dinesh Pathak, also attended the event.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to create a unified set of personal laws applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion, gender, or caste. These laws cover areas like marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, without directly naming the Muslim community, remarked that practices such as having multiple wives, triple talaq, and halala were "unacceptable."

"If you say that our personal law allows this, it will not be accepted. You can't disrespect a woman who has been recognised as a goddess in our Shastras and Vedas. You can't claim the right to have four wives, perform halala, or practice triple talaq. You say, 'we have the right to triple talaq and not give maintenance to women'. But this right will not work. The UCC isn't something that the VHP, RSS, or Hinduism advocate. The country's top court also talks about it," he added.

The judge acknowledged the existence of social evils within Hinduism, such as child marriage and Sati, noting that "reformers like Ram Mohan Roy fought to end these practices."

He further emphasized that while Hindus do not demand other communities to adopt their culture or traditions, it is "definitely expected" that they refrain from disrespecting "the culture of this country, the great personalities, and the god of this land."

"In our country, we are taught not to harm even the smallest animals, not to kill ants, and this lesson is ingrained in us. Perhaps that is why we are tolerant and compassionate; we feel pain when others suffer. But in your culture, from a young age, children are exposed to the slaughter of animals. How can you expect them to be tolerant and compassionate?"

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav expressed optimism about implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India, comparing it to the lengthy process of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He remarked, "The day is not far when it will be clear that if there is one country, there should be one law, and one penal law. Those who try to deceive or run their own agendas will not last long."

This is not the first instance of Justice Yadav making controversial statements.

In September 2021, he drew national attention by claiming that "scientists believe that the cow is the only animal that exhales oxygen." He also urged Parliament to declare the cow a national animal and grant cow protection the status of a "Fundamental Right of Hindus." These comments were made while rejecting the bail plea of a man accused under the UP Cow Slaughter Act for theft and trafficking of cows.

Additionally, in the same year, Justice Yadav suggested that the Election Commission ban election rallies and consider postponing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic.