Holi 2026 Delhi Metro timings: Services to begin only late afternoon on March 4; check timings here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a delayed start for its train services on the occasion of Holi. On March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), metro operations on all lines will begin at 2:30 PM from their respective terminal stations, according to an official advisory.

Services to begin from terminal stations

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Metro trains will start running from terminal stations at 2:30 PM. Once services commence, trains will operate as per the usual timetable for the remainder of the day. Commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans, particularly those who had intended to travel during the morning and early afternoon hours.

Late start applies across all lines

The revised schedule will affect all Delhi Metro corridors, including the Airport Express Line, ensuring consistency in operations citywide while allowing staff and passengers to celebrate the festival.

Reason behind the temporary schedule change

Every year, metro services are either partially suspended or delayed on Holi morning to prioritise safety, as early-day ridership is usually low due to celebrations. The temporary adjustment gives operational staff the chance to join in the festivities while still keeping essential safety protocols in place.

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Normal operations resume after 2:30 PM

DMRC clarified that after the 2:30 PM start, metro services will follow the regular schedule for the rest of the day. Commuters can expect normal frequency and routine service once trains are back in operation. Authorities have also asked passengers to follow official updates and social media channels for any last-minute changes.