US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates:
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India holds sufficient stocks of crude oil and essential fuels — petrol, diesel and ATF — to manage short-term disruptions arising from the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Amid heightened geopolitical tensions and global energy volatility, the government underlined India’s standing as the third-largest crude importer, fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest petroleum exporter.
Fears of a global energy disruption escalated after Iran initiated steps to close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping corridor responsible for nearly 20% of worldwide oil flows.
Tehran had signalled its intention to block the strait following US-Israel air strikes that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several top military commanders during a high-level meeting.
Oil transit through the passage has since contracted sharply. From typical daily traffic exceeding 100 vessels, only three tankers cleared the strait on Sunday, followed by just one on Monday. Reports indicate at least six vessels, including oil tankers, were hit while attempting to cross.
More than 700 tankers are now stranded on either side of the strait, amplifying fears of a sustained supply crunch and heightened volatility in global energy markets.
Iran on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations Security Council to step in and halt its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States, asserting that the global body has both the authority and obligation to act.
“The United Nations Security Council has a duty... if it wishes, it can certainly act, because there is no obstacle to its action except its own will,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a briefing, according to AFP.
His comments come amid intensifying hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States, as regional tensions continue to escalate.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India has adequate stocks of crude oil and key petroleum products — including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — to handle any short-term disruptions stemming from the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions and volatility in global energy markets, the government emphasised India’s strong position as the world’s third-largest crude importer, fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products.
Puri said India has ensured both availability and affordability of energy by diversifying its sourcing strategy. Domestic energy firms have secured cargoes that do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring continued supply even if shipments through the key chokepoint are temporarily disrupted.
The ministry has also established a 24×7 Control Room to monitor fuel supply and stock levels nationwide. Officials said inventories remain comfortable, and phased measures can be implemented if necessary to safeguard consumer interests.
QatarEnergy has announced that it will suspend the production of several downstream products in the State of Qatar following its earlier decision to stop liquefied natural gas (LNG) output and related products.
In a statement posted on X, the company said it is halting the production of urea, polymers, methanol, aluminium, and other downstream products. “Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products. QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information,” the company said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: China has urged for the smooth operation at the Strait of Hormuz. “China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, avoid escalating tensions, safeguard the safety of shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent greater impacts on the global economy,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran's drone attack that hit the US embassy in its capital, Riyadh. “The brutal Iranian behavior...will push the region into further escalation,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which reiterated the nation’s right to protect Saudi territories and interests, including the option of responding to the aggression',” it said. The country's defence ministry said that the US embassy came under attack from two drones.
US Iran War Live Updates: Donald Trump said US-UK ties are not what it used to be, further adding that the nation should have helped them with Iran. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially held off giving military support to the strikes against Iran. "It's very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was. It's not going to matter, but (Starmer) should have helped…he should have. I mean, France has been great. They've all been great. The UK has been much different from others," said Trump in an interview.
Starmer had said in parliament on Monday, "President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest. That is what I have done, and I stand by it."
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: The Indian Embassy in Tehran asked its citizens in Iran to "exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible". "Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it said. As many as 9,000 Indians, including student, are estimated to be stranded in Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: 787 people have died in Iran due to the airstrikes by the US and Israel since the start of the war on Saturday, said Iranian Red Crescent Society.
US Iran War Live Updates: The US Embassy in Jerusalem said that it is not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel.
"The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing as of March 2. To be added to the passenger list for a shuttle, you must register via the Ministry’s evacuation form. The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel. Passengers who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing," it said.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said India must be morally clear and the attacks on Iran as well as the attacks on Middle Eastern nations must be condemned.
US Iran War Live Updates: Israel said that Iran's firepower has been weakened. Army spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani stated that Israeli and US attacks on Iran have significantly limited Iran's ability to fire missiles. Shoshani added that Israel has targeted Iran's missile launchers and destroyed dozens of them.
He noted that Iran has fired hundreds of missiles, but it is difficult to determine the total number as Iran has also struck other countries. The pace of missile launches at Israel has slowed since the first two days of the war. Shoshani said the slowdown may also be due to Iran realising the war could last longer than expected and is trying to pace its missile launches accordingly.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: The IDF stated that it has eliminated the Head of Hezbollah's Buildup Division on behalf of 'Quds Force'. Rida Hazaa'i was eliminated after the Navy struck Beirut, guided by military intelligence.
WHO WAS HAZAA'I?
Hazaa'i served as the right-hand man to the corps commander and played a key role in strengthening Hezbollah. He managed the connection between Hezbollah and Iran, ensuring the organisation received necessary resources from Iran, said IDF. He led major efforts within the Lebanon Corps and Hezbollah, including the buildup using Iranian combat equipment and implementing the organisation's development plan. He also contributed to Hezbollah's recovery after Operation Arrows from the North.
Hazaa'i helped establish routes for transferring combat equipment from Iran to Lebanon and supervised Hezbollah's production of combat means within Lebanon.
US Iran War Live Updates: The IDF said its troops are operating in southern Lebanon, parallel to Operation Roar of the Lion. It said Hezbollah decided to help Iran, and will bear the consequences. Full text:
Parallel to IDF operations within Operation "Roar of the Lion," forces of the 91st Division are operating in the space of southern Lebanon and holding several points in the area as part of the concept of thickening the forward defense.
The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for the residents of the north, through extensive strikes on infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in order to thwart threats and prevent attempts to infiltrate the territory of the State of Israel.
The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to join the campaign and act on behalf of Iran and will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel, and will continue to act by all means to protect them.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The government has made special arrangements for the movement of stranded passengers with airlines deploying additional capacity. IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3. "Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations. Passenger safety remains paramount. All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance," it said.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: US has asked all its non-emergency staff to depart from Qatar and Kuwait. This would include non-emergency government personnel and family members. A day earlier, it had asked non-emergency staff members to leave Iraq. It also asked non-essential staff members to leave Bahrain and Jordan.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The US Embassy in Kuwait is shutting down as the war in West Asia escalates. The embassy will close until further notice, it said in a social media post. Moreover, the US State Department has added Kuwait and Qatar to the evacuation list from its Mideast diplomatic outposts.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to social media to update Americans on the evacuation efforts. He said the options are very limited, and that he does not recommend trying to leave via Jordan. Israel's tourism ministry is helping US citizens evacuate, he added.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that exams scheduled for March 5th and 6th for Class X and Class XII have been postponed in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The new dates will be issued March 7th onwards, it added.
US Iran War Live Updates: President Donald Trump said that the country has unlimited supply of weapons. He said wars can be fought forever and successfully. Trump said the US is stocked and ready to win.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun simultaneously attacking Tehran and Beirut. "The Air Force has now begun a wave of extensive strikes against the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah terror organization," it said.