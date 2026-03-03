US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India holds sufficient stocks of crude oil and essential fuels — petrol, diesel and ATF — to manage short-term disruptions arising from the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions and global energy volatility, the government underlined India’s standing as the third-largest crude importer, fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest petroleum exporter.

Fears of a global energy disruption escalated after Iran initiated steps to close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping corridor responsible for nearly 20% of worldwide oil flows.

Tehran had signalled its intention to block the strait following US-Israel air strikes that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several top military commanders during a high-level meeting.

Oil transit through the passage has since contracted sharply. From typical daily traffic exceeding 100 vessels, only three tankers cleared the strait on Sunday, followed by just one on Monday. Reports indicate at least six vessels, including oil tankers, were hit while attempting to cross.

More than 700 tankers are now stranded on either side of the strait, amplifying fears of a sustained supply crunch and heightened volatility in global energy markets.