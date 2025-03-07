'Holi comes once a year, Friday namaz takes place 52 times a year': Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary stirs row, Samajwadi Party says...

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary on Thursday said those uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should remain indoors on that day. His views come ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, which coincides with the Friday prayers of Ramzan.

Furthermore, he urged people to maintain communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order.

Related Articles

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Sambhal CO Chaudhary told reporters.

Chaudhary added the peace committee meetings at several levels were going on for a month to ensure smooth celebrations. He also requested people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours, sharing sweets, and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festival is togetherness and mutual respect."

Repeating the administration's commitment to maintaining peace, Chaudhary warned any attempt to disturb communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.

Condemning Chaudhary's remarks, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh said officers "should not act as BJP agents". He also sought strict action against the Sambhal Circle Officer for his remarks and openly displaying bias.

"The officers are imitating what they hear from the chief minister to stay in his good books. Action should be taken against those who make such statements and openly display their bias. This is condemnable, and officers should not act as BJP agents," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Media Committee Vice Chairman Manish Hindvi said: "There should be an arrangement where both Holi is celebrated and Namaz is offered peacefully. Saying that Holi comes once a year while Friday prayers happen 52 times and that those who dislike colours should stay indoors is a political statement."

In November last year, violence erupted in Sambhal due to protests against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The violence led to the deaths of 4 people whereas several others sustained injuries.