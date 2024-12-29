'Shivling at CM's residence too': Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi amid excavation in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid ongoing excavations in Sambhal. Without directly naming the CM, Yadav said, "Since the excavation work is underway, I believe that there is a Shivling at the Chief Minister's residence too. We have faith that the Shivling is there. We should all prepare for its excavation."

Yadav's remarks come as excavation efforts in Sambhal continue to uncover significant historic structures. In Chandausi's Laxman Ganj area, a stepwell estimated to be 125–150 years old and spanning 400 square meters was unearthed during an anti-encroachment drive. The discovery came just days after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal on December 13, which had remained closed for 46 years.

The stepwell, constructed during the reign of the maternal grandfather of the King of Bilari, also yielded two damaged idols inside a temple well. These findings have brought renewed attention to the region's historical and religious heritage.

Tension began in Sambhal earlier this month after stones were pelted at a team that, following a court order, had gone to survey the Mughal-era mosque. The mosque is claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat recently cautioned against reigniting temple-mosque disputes. "After the construction of the Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raking up similar issues in new places. This is not acceptable," Bhagwat said, emphasising that India must demonstrate unity.

He added, "The Ram temple was constructed as a matter of faith for all Hindus. But every day, a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue."

Bhagwat's comments, however, drew criticism from Hindu seers. Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati argued that religious matters should be decided by dharmacharyas (religious leaders) rather than the RSS, which he labeled a "cultural organization."

"When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," Saraswati stated.

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharaya offered a sharper rebuttal, saying, "What is our historic property should definitely be ours. We should take it, no matter how. Our historic property should not be given to anyone."

He further criticised Bhagwat, asserting, "Mohan Bhagwat's statement may be personal. This is not the statement of everyone. He can be the head of an organization, but he is not the leader of the Hindu religion that we need to listen to. The administration of Hinduism is in the hands of Hindu religious scholars, not in his hands."