Home Ministry bans Jammu Kashmir National Front for 5 years, calls it 'unlawful association'

The Union Home Ministry banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In an order issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, is an "unlawful association".

It added that the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

The Centre said members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory.

It added JKNF members "have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces."

Last month, the Home Ministry banned 15 organisations as unlawful associations. In Jammu and Kashmir, the organisations declared as unlawful under UAPA were Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)/ (MLJK-MA) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH). This information was shared by Union minister of state for home Nityanad Rai in the Rajya Sabha in the Winter Session last year.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was adopted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The Act criminalises unlawful activities, membership of unlawful associations as well as dealing with funds of such associations, terrorist act, raising funds for terrorist acts or terrorist organisations, organising terrorists camps.