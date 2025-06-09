Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya trip planned to kill Raja Raghuvanshi, says police; Sonam’s father cries foul

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered in cold blood and the trip to Meghalaya – where the 29-year-old would meet his fateful end – was planned for the sole purpose, according to a police official from Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the deceased’s newly-wed wife, Sonam, has been apprehended for being a key part of the murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father has said Meghalaya Police was framing the case and asked for a FBI inquiry.

Sources said Sonam was having an affair and had hired three alleged hitmen to kill Raja. Sonam has been detained from Ghazipur and the three hitmen have been from Indore. As per sources, another accused is still at large.

Meghalaya's Deputy Inspector General of Police Davis Marak said it was a cold-blooded murder, and the trip was planned to kill Raja. He also hinted at an extramarital affair, which could have been the primary motive.

According to officials Sonam had surrendered but Raja’s brother Vipul claimed otherwise. He said Sonam arrived near a roadside eatery in Nandganj around 3-4 am, and made a call to her brother using the eatery owner’s number. She told him her whereabouts, after which the brother informed the Indore Police. The eatery owner had also dialled the police emergency number, after which the police detained her.

"I spoke to Govind around 2 AM. He informed me that Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh. After we contacted UP Police, Sonam was taken by the police. She did not surrender. We will not agree that Sonam is the accused until and unless she confesses to this. Both (Raja and Sonam) were happy in their marriage. I never saw the two fighting," Vipul told reporters.

Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, said, "My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely. She cannot do this. They got married with the consent of both families. The Meghalaya government has been lying from the beginning.” "She was not arrested in Meghalaya. She came to Ghazipur by herself. I haven't been able to speak to her yet. Why would my daughter kill her husband? The Meghalaya Police is making up stories,” he said, adding that once the CBI begins its inquiry, “all the officers from that Meghalaya police station will land in jail".

