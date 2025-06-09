Sonam Raghuvanshi has been arrested on charges of being involved in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The arrest follows a swift investigation by the Meghalaya Police, who have apprehended four individuals in connection with the crime, including Sonam and three alleged assailants from Madhya Pradesh. One suspect remains at large.

Sonam's arrest was facilitated by a phone call she made to her family, which led to the involvement of the Indore Police. Acting on this information, the Indore authorities informed the Ghazipur Police, who subsequently detained Sonam. A team from Indore is on the way to Ghazipur to take her into custody, India Today TV reported, citing sources.

According to the Meghalaya Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, Sonam is suspected of having hired contract killers to execute the murder of her husband. A local tourist guide's observation of the couple with three unidentified men on the day they disappeared prompted the investigation to consider foul play.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, took to social media to applaud the police for their quick action. "Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, the female has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more assailant. Well done Meghalaya Police," Sangma posted.

The case came to light after the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi, aged 28, was discovered in a gorge on June 2. The couple had been reported missing from the Sohra (Cherrapunjee) region since May 23. Their abandoned scooter, with keys still in place, was found in Sohrarim, several kilometres from its last known location.

The investigation has been progressing rapidly, with police sources confirming that the main suspects have been identified and action is underway to capture the remaining individual involved in the crime. This development marks a significant milestone in the case.

The murder case has attracted significant attention, with authorities working diligently to bring all involved to justice. The swift action by the Meghalaya Police has been pivotal in uncovering the details of the crime and apprehending those responsible.

Sonam's arrest story has drawn public interest, highlighting the complexities involved in the case and the coordinated efforts by police across states to ensure justice is served.