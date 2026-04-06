As tensions rise around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil flows, India’s dependence on imported crude has once again come under scrutiny. Any disruption in this corridor — often linked to geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States — could send energy markets into turmoil.

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In such moments, attention inevitably turns to India’s domestic oil resources. Among them, the desert state of Rajasthan stands out. Over the past two decades, its oilfields — particularly in the Barmer Basin — have transformed the state into one of India’s most important onshore crude producers.

But could Rajasthan realistically cushion India against a Hormuz crisis?

Desert that changed India’s oil map

The breakthrough came with the discovery of major oil reserves in the early 2000s in Rajasthan’s Barmer region. The largest among them is the Mangala Oil Field, discovered in 2004 and widely regarded as India’s biggest onshore oil discovery in decades.

The Mangala field forms part of the so-called MBA cluster:

Mangala Oil Field

Bhagyam Oil Field

Aishwarya Oil Field

Together, these fields hold around one billion barrels of recoverable oil resources and sit within an even larger geological system estimated to contain about 3.6 billion barrels of oil in place.

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Since production began in 2009, the Mangala field alone has produced over 500 million barrels of crude, playing a significant role in India’s domestic oil supply.

The Rajasthan block has become so important that it contributes over 20% of India’s domestic crude production.

Rajasthan’s growing role in India’s energy security

Today, Rajasthan ranks among India’s key onshore oil-producing regions. The state accounts for around 15% of the country’s crude oil production and hosts dozens of discovered hydrocarbon fields.

Production from major Rajasthan fields — including Mangala, Bhagyam, Aishwarya, Saraswati and Raageshwari — currently totals roughly 78,000-80,000 barrels of oil per day.

Recent developments suggest the region still has room to grow. Oil companies are investing in advanced techniques such as polymer flooding and enhanced oil recovery to boost extraction rates and extend the life of mature wells. Additional discoveries and technological improvements could unlock hundreds of millions of extra barrels in the coming years.

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Even smaller fields in the Thar Desert are seeing progress. For example, Oil India Limited recently reported record heavy crude production from its operations in Jaisalmer, reflecting improved drilling and recovery technologies.

Why Rajasthan alone cannot replace Gulf oil

Despite these achievements, Rajasthan’s oilfields face a fundamental limitation: scale.

India consumes around 5 million barrels of oil per day, while domestic production from all sources — including offshore giants like Mumbai High — meets only a fraction of that demand. The country still imports over 85% of its crude oil.

Even if Rajasthan’s fields were expanded significantly, they could only offset a small share of imports.

Other constraints include:

Maturing reservoirs: Production from major fields naturally declines over time without constant investment.

Technological complexity: Enhanced recovery methods are expensive and energy-intensive.

Geological limits: Even large basins like Barmer cannot match the massive reserves of the Middle East.

While Rajasthan cannot “power” India's petroleum demand on its own, its oilfields play a crucial strategic role.