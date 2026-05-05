Inside the political rise of 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin’s family

He didn't contest a single seat, but India's Lottery King Santiago Martin may have won the biggest prize of the 2026 Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections. The family, which previously grabbed headlines for being the largest donor of electoral bonds, successfully went from backroom financing to directly winning elections.

Three key family members — Leema Rose Martin, Jose Charles Martin, and Aadhav Arjuna — all won their respective constituencies, contesting under three different political platforms: AIADMK, TVK, and NDA. Aadhav Arjuna, Martin's son-in-law who had fallen out of favour with the family, had gambled on Vijay's new party — and the bet paid off.

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Leema Rose Martin

She is the wife of Santiago Martin, and she contested on an AIADMK ticket in the Tamil Nadu polls. Leema Rose Martin won from the Lalgudi assembly constituency by securing 60,975 votes with a margin of 2,739 votes. According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, she owns total assets worth ₹5,683 crore and is the richest candidate who contested the Tamil Nadu election.

Jose Charles Martin

Jose Charles Martin is the son of India's Lottery King, Santiago Martin, who launched his own political party — the Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) ahead of the Puducherry polls. He contested from the Kamaraj Nagar assembly constituency and won by a margin of over 10,000 votes. As per his affidavit, he owns assets worth around ₹609 crore and approximately ₹210 crore in liabilities.

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Aadhav Arjuna

He is the son-in-law of Santiago Martin, who joined the Thalapathy Vijay-led TVK and was a key strategist for the party. Arjuna is married to Martin's daughter, Daisy Martin. Aadhav Arjuna, who is also the general secretary of TVK, contested from the Villivakkam assembly seat.

He won his debut election from Villivakkam by a margin of more than 17,000 votes and managed to secure 66,445 votes.