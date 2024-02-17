'How many people are you going to poach', Congress' Kharge asks PM Modi, his reply...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about BJP's "poaching" of leaders from the opposition ranks, asking him if it was being done by "scaring" them.

"During a tea meeting in Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, I asked him how many people are you (BJP) going to poach as ministers and ex-chief ministers are joining your fold. I asked him about the appetite (to take leaders from opposition ranks into the ruling party)," Kharge said during an interaction with Congress party workers.

"He (PM) said what could he do if people want to join the BJP. I told him they (BJP) are carrying out this work (poaching) by scaring people. He said these people want to join because of their (government's) work."

Kharge charged 'turncoats, sayings voters made some "big leaders", who then ran away, "which is nothing but an act of cowardice".

Kharge was indirectly hinting at former chief minister Ashok Chavan who recently joined the BJP. "But we do not have to get scared. If we are scared, we will perish, But if we fight, we will live and, one day, victory will be ours. I am sure you are all ready for this," he told his party's workers.

Kharge pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said minimum support price (MSP) will get a legal guarantee if his party comes to power at the Centre.