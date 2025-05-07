How SCALP missiles may have exposed cracks in China’s shield over Pakistan

India’s Operation Sindoor has delivered a devastating blow not just to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), but also to the credibility of Chinese-made air defence systems deployed across the region.



The Indian Air Force reportedly used French-origin SCALP cruise missiles, launched from Rafale fighter jets, to strike nine identified terrorist sites. None of these missiles were intercepted.

The SCALP missile, known for its long range of over 500 km, stealth characteristics, and terrain-hugging flight path, bypassed Pakistan’s HQ-9 and LY-80 (HQ-16) air defence systems, which failed to detect or stop the incoming precision strikes.



These systems, supplied by China and supplemented with early warning radars and electronic jammers, were widely promoted by Islamabad as a robust shield against aerial threats.

The missiles reportedly struck key terror launchpads in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli, among other locations. Pakistan has acknowledged casualties—over 50 terrorists killed—with unofficial estimates suggesting the toll may exceed 90.

The stealth coating on SCALP, combined with its ability to fly at low altitudes, made it exceptionally hard for radar systems to detect. In addition, India executed the operation during a nationwide civil defence mock drill, using the element of surprise to ensure zero anticipation from Pakistan’s air defence network.

The use of electronic warfare techniques—including decoys and signal suppression—further neutralised Pakistan’s early warning and tracking capabilities.

This is the second time in recent years that advanced Indian stand-off weapons have exposed flaws in Chinese air defence equipment, with similar outcomes noted in previous exercises involving stealth platforms. Despite years of procurement and upgrades, Pakistan’s integrated air defence network collapsed under real-time conditions.

The outcome of Operation Sindoor is more than a successful strike on terror infrastructure—it is a clear demonstration of India’s technological edge in stand-off precision warfare. The failure of Pakistan’s Chinese defence systems to respond raises deep questions about their combat effectiveness, especially when faced with Western-origin, next-generation munitions like SCALP.

For Pakistan, the strike has undercut strategic confidence. For India, it reinforces deterrence—with precision, reach, and silence before impact.