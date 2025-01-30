'How true! Been saying this for years': Akshay Kumar backs PM Modi’s fight against obesity

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on obesity and fitness, stating that he has been advocating the same message for years. Kumar, known for his disciplined fitness regime, focussed on the importance of exercise, sleep, fresh air, and a clean diet to maintain good health. "How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now…love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai," Kumar wrote while reacting to PM Modi's recent speech in Dehradun.

The actor laid out his own key weapons to fight obesity, reinforcing PM Modi’s call for a healthier India. He stressed that getting enough sleep is crucial for overall well-being. He also highlighted the importance of fresh air and sunlight, stating that these natural elements are essential for good health.

How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now…love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar

1. Enough sleep

2. Fresh air and Sunlight

3. No processed food, less oil. Trust the good old desi ghee… pic.twitter.com/CxnYjb4AHv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

Avoiding processed food and reducing oil intake is another key step, and Kumar urged people to trust traditional desi ghee instead of modern processed fats. Lastly, he emphasized that the most important step is to keep moving, urging people to exercise regularly in any form they prefer. "Move, move, move. Kuchh bhi type ka workout karo par karo toh sahi. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving. Jai Mahakal."

Kumar’s remarks come after Prime Minister Modi, at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, addressed the growing issue of obesity in India, stressing the need for daily exercise and dietary discipline. "All of you understand the importance of fitness. That is why today I want to talk about a challenge which is very important. Statistics say that the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in our country. Every age group of the country, and even the youth, are being badly affected by it," Modi said.

He highlighted the risks associated with obesity, including diabetes and heart disease, and called for cutting down unhealthy fat and oil intake by at least 10%. "Reduce the amount of oil we use every day by 10 percent. We will have to find some ways to avoid obesity. Taking such small steps can bring a big change in your health," the Prime Minister urged.

Modi also encouraged state governments, schools, offices, and community leaders to spread awareness about healthy living and correct nutrition, reinforcing the Fit India Movement. Kumar, a vocal advocate for holistic health, resonated with PM Modi’s message, urging people to incorporate movement and exercise into their daily lives.

