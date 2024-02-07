Hyderabad man attacked in Chicago: Telangana CM says will set up help desk for youth living in US

Days after a Hyderabad man was attacked in Chicago, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the US and other countries to ensure all their needs were met. "It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you," the chief minister said.

Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, was attacked on February 4 when he was making his way home around 1:18 AM. The chief minister said that it was very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali by four robbers in Chicago. "This follows a fatal attack on B Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio," Reddy said in a tweet put out by the chief minister's office. "I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there."

Syed Mazahir Ali's wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Rizvi told India Today that her husband was accosted by unknown assailants who tried to rob him at gunpoint, inflicting severe injuries in the process. "He was returning home around 1:18 AM when they robbed my husband, and beat him brutally. They had a gun, they hit him with it," she said.

Pointing to CCTV footage which captured three individuals pursuing Ali, Rizvi claimed the attackers targeted her husband after observing that he was alone, trailing him before launching their assault. In a video message filmed right after the assault, Ali was seen bleeding profusely from severe injuries to his face and head. He said in the video that his attackers rained punches on his eye and blows to his face, ribs, and back. The robbers made off with his mobile phone and wallet.

Ali's family in Hyderabad is deeply concerned about his well-being. Rizvi reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pleading for assistance to ensure her husband receives proper medical treatment. "The government there [US] did not provide any proper treatment to him. I appeal to the Indian government to ensure that my husband gets medical and legal assistance there... I request MEA to issue an emergency visa for me so that I can visit my husband," Rizvi told news agency ANI.

The Indian consulate in Chicago said that it was in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife and assured all possible assistance. "The Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."