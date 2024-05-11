'I agree to debate with PM Modi if he is ready': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday agreed to a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The invitation was extended by former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah, and senior journalist N Ram.

The trio sent a letter on May 9 inviting both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi to a public debate on the important topics of the 2024 elections. They highlighted the allegations and counter-allegations between the two sides and emphasized the benefit citizens would gain from hearing directly from political leaders in a non-partisan and non-commercial setting.

"We believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non-partisan and non-commercial platform," the letter read.

Next day, Rahul Gandhi responded, accepting the invitation for the debate. He mentioned that either he or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would be happy to participate.

“I have discussed your invitation with the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties.”

“As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserved to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the specifics and structure of the debate can be talked about "if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate."