'I am here to fight...': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she marks her first visit to Wayanad as MP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-elected Congress Member of Parliament for Wayanad, made her first official visit to the constituency on Saturday since her electoral triumph. Expressing her gratitude to the electorate, she emphasized her commitment to serving the community.

At a rally, Vadra positioned herself as an accessible leader, inviting constituents to engage with her regarding their concerns. “I am here to learn from you and understand your problems in depth,” she stated. Acknowledging local issues such as the night ban, man-animal conflict, and the need for enhanced health and education services, she declared, “I am here to fight for all of this. The doors of my home and office are open; I will not disappoint you.”

Vadra, 52, recognised that the residents of Wayanad would miss her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented the constituency but chose to retain his seat in Raebareli after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She pledged to work tirelessly to improve the lives of Wayanad’s residents. “By making me your MP, you are giving me strength and courage,” she added.

In the recent elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a significant victory, garnering over 622,000 votes, defeating her nearest rival, Sathyan Mokeri of the CPM, by more than 400,000 votes, a greater margin than her brother achieved in the same constituency.

Thanking her party’s leaders in Kerala for their support during her campaign, Vadra also acknowledged the groundwork laid by Rahul Gandhi during his time in office. “It is all because of your faith in him and belief that you put your trust in me,” she remarked.

Addressing the devastating landslides that affected Wayanad earlier this year, the new Congress MP noted her ongoing conversations with victims of the tragedy, underscoring her commitment to their plight.

Rahul Gandhi accompanies Priyanka

Rahul Gandhi, who accompanied his sister during the visit, reiterated the need for concerted efforts from the party and the United Democratic Front (UDF) to pressure the CPM-led state government into providing assistance to the landslide victims. “Unfortunately, we are not in government, so we cannot do what a government can do,” he stated, emphasising the importance of advocacy for those affected by the disaster.

He also took a moment to pay tribute to the landslide victims, asserting that the Congress and UDF stand in solidarity with those who suffered loss. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the central government has neglected the needs of the Wayanad community, alleging preferential treatment for industrialist Gautam Adani.