‘I am not...’: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee clears the air on who will be her successor

Amid the ongoing internal divide within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between its veteran leaders and the younger generation, West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee rejected the idea of individual dominance within the party.

In an interview with a Bengali news channel, Banerjee rejected the idea of individual dominance within the party, asserting, “I am not the party; we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively.”

When asked about the possibility of a successor, Banerjee turned the question back on the interviewer, asking, “Who is your successor?”

The TMC supremo said that any decision regarding her successor would be made collectively by the party’s leadership rather than by her alone.

While the TMC has not officially announced any succession plans, Banerjee’s comments come at a time when there is a growing rift between the party’s older leaders, loyal to Mamata Banerjee, and the next-generation figures, who are close to Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC’s national general secretary and Mamata’s nephew, plays a key role in this factional divide.

She went on to emphasise that the TMC is a disciplined party where no individual will hold absolute power. “The party will decide what is best for the people. We have MLAs, MPs, and booth workers; this is a joint effort,” she explained.

On the ongoing debate over the clash between old and new faces within the party, Banerjee offered a balanced perspective, saying, “Everyone is important. The newcomer today will be the veteran tomorrow.”

Banerjee also took aim at political consultants, subtly criticising I-PAC, which has been advising the TMC since 2019. “Some strategists conduct surveys from home and later modify them. They can arrange things but cannot bring voters. It’s the booth workers, who know the villages and people, who truly win elections,” she remarked, adding, “They are like artisans who do their work for money, but elections aren’t won by them.”

(With inputs from PTI)